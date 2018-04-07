Roglic closes on overall Basque Country Tour win

News

Eibar (Spain) (AFP) - Spanish rider Omar Fraile of Astana won Friday's fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, a 163km run from Vitoria to Eibar, with two tough climbs ahead of a summit finish.

But Slovenia's former ski-jumper Primoz Roglic took another major step towards the title defending the yellow jersey by finishing with the winner and four other climbers.

The 28-year-old had put in a blistering time-trial on Thursday to snatch the lead off France's Julian Alaphilippe and win the stage.

The Lotto rider Roglic now only needs to nurse a lead of over 2 minutes on Saturday's final day run over five category three hills.

Roglic leads Spain's Ion Izaguirre of Bahrain by 2min 13sec and another Spaniard Movistar's Mikel Landa by 2min 17.

