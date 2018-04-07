Russia's GAZ Group says regrets inclusion on U.S. sanctions list

News

Reuters
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's GAZ group, a manufacturer of light commercial vehicles, said on Friday it regretted its inclusion on a new U.S. sanctions list, adding that its lawyers were studying the situation.

The United States imposed sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, striking at associates of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington's most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.


(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

