News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Heartbreaking blow for family of Aussie critically injured in Thailand crash

Brazil court rejects 3rd-party appeal to keep Lula free -lawyers

Reuters
Reuters /

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's top appeals court rejected a third-party request that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should stay out of prison until he has exhausted all appeals to his corruption conviction, Lula's legal team said on Friday, but they added that their own request is still pending before that court.

Lula has been ordered to turn himself in to police by 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Friday to begin serving a 12-year sentence for accepting bribes from an engineering firm in return for help landing contracts with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA .

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by David Gregorio)

Back To Top