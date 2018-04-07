News

Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Russia communications watchdog says new U.S. sanctions will not impact its work

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Roskomnadzor communications watchdog said on Friday the inclusion of its head on a new list of U.S. sanctions would not affect its work.

The United States imposed new sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials on Friday in one of Washington's most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
One of those included on the list was Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov. Roskomnadzor said Zharov viewed the U.S. decision as "high praise of Roskomnadzor's work."


(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

