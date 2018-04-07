Russia business ombudsman: new U.S. sanctions to further hurt bilateral ties -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Boris Titov, Russia's Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights, said on Friday that new U.S. sanctions on Russian companies and individuals would further complicate relations between the two countries, RIA news agency reported.

The United States imposed sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, on Friday, in one of Washington's most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.



