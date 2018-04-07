News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Heartbreaking blow for family of Aussie critically injured in Thailand crash

Russia's Rusal says regrets its inclusion on U.S. sanctions list

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminum giant Rusal said on Friday it regretted its inclusion on a new U.S. sanctions list, adding that its advisors were studying the situation.

The United States imposed sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, striking at associates of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington's most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Christian Lowe and Susan Fenton)

Back To Top