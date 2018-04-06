Australia swims to top spot on medal table

A stunning night of swimming domination has propelled Australia above England and into top spot on the overall medals table after day two of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Big guns Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon were among five Australian individual winners in the pool, while the powerhouse men's 4x100m relay capped off a rollicking night for the host nation with a commanding victory.

With Stephanie Morton and Matthew Glaetzer saluting at the velodrome and CrossFit queen Tia-Clair Toomey securing a thrilling victory in the 58kg weightlifting division, Australia finished the day with nine gold medals - more than they had won on any single day of the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

South African superstar Chad le Clos claimed first blood in the pool on Friday evening by winning the men's 50m butterfly.

Less than half an hour later he was back in the pool, but this time could do no better than seventh behind Chalmers and runner-up Mack Horton in the 200m freestyle final.

"I was really nervous. I could feel my legs were cramping up," said le Clos.

"The turnaround was tougher than I expected. It's not the breathing, it's the lactic acid that you can't flush out.

"It was very tough, especially the last 50."

It ended le Clos' audacious bid to win seven medals on the Gold Coast, which would have taken him past shooters Mick Gault and Philip Adams as the owner of most medals in Commonwealth Games history.

I don't make excuses," said le Clos.

"It doesn't matter if I had more time, maybe things could be different."

Australia rode a wave of momentum to win six of the concluding seven events in the pool on Friday, with the promise of plenty more success to come in the remaining four days of swimming action.

After two full days of competition, the host nation had cleared away at the top of the overall medals table with 36 medals, including 14 golds.

England was second with nine golds among a total of 18 medals.

No other nation had won more than two titles in the opening two days.

Over at the Anna Meares Velodrome it was a very good evening for the Archibald family from Scotland.

Katie Archibald held off the challenge of Australian Rebecca Wiasak to win the women's 3000m individual pursuit, while elder brother John was second in the men's individual pursuit behind Englishman Charlie Tanfield.