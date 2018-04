GAZA (Reuters) - A Palestinian protester was shot dead during Friday's protests along the Israel-Gaza border, Palestinian medical officials in Gaza said, raising the death toll to 21 in the week-long disturbances.

They said the 29-year-old man was killed east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The number of protesters on Friday was larger than in recent days, but lower than it was last Friday.







(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Ori Lewis Editing by Stephen Farrell)