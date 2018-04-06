Le Clos medal record bid put on hold

Chad de Clos won gold but will have to wait another four years to become the most successful Commonwealth Games competitor of all after back-to-back races killed off his bid for seven medals on the Gold Coast.

The South African's record attempt was on track when he won the 50m butterfly at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Friday night, but the 19-minute gap before the 200m freestyle was just too tight to handle.

He led for the first 148 metres, but faded in the last lap as Australia's Kyle Chalmers powered home to win gold, with le Clos finishing seventh.

Eight minutes after standing on the dais to collect his butterfly gold, the fifth of his Commonwealth career, he was standing on the blocks aiming for at least a minor medal in the 200m.

He was stretching on the dais and on his victory lap around the pool deck, he found time to stop to hug his dad, gave his medal to an official and picked up his swimming cap from another.

As the other medallists posed for photos, le Clos peeled off to the right to head straight back into the marshalling room.

"I was really nervous. I could feel my legs were cramping up," he said.

"The turnaround was tougher than I expected. It's not the breathing, it's the lactic acid that you can't flush out.

"It was very tough, especially the last 50. I wanted to go out hard and kill the race if I could and hang on. But the last 20 metres, I was 'oh my gosh.' I saw Kyle go past and I nearly grabbed his leg."

Le Clos came to the Gold Coast with an ambitious plan to win seven medals to take his tally to 19 and past shooters Mick Gault (England) and Philip Adams (Australia).

He now has 13 - five gold, two silver and six bronze - and still hopes to surpass them in Birmingham in 2022.

His chances of equalling Gault and Adams here were dashed when South Africa finished sixth in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Le Clos still has medal hopes in the 100m and 200m butterfly, 100m freestyle and medley relay.

"I've still got time. I'm only 25, this is my third Games, those guys did it in six Games. I will get the record."