Awesome Archibalds: Scottish siblings take cycling gold, silver

Brisbane, Australia, April 6, 2018 (AFP) - - Scottish siblings Katie and John Archibald celebrated gold and silver in the Commonwealth Games track cycling on Friday as hosts Australia tightened their stranglehold on the competition.

On the second night at Anna Meares Velodrome, Australia continued their dominance from day one when they won three of the four gold medals up for grabs.

The home riders won two more golds on day two, but not before the unassuming Archibalds made their mark on the Commonwealths.

Katie, 24, a quirky character who enjoys writing and has her own blog, "Bikes and Bobs", is already a team pursuit Olympic gold medallist after winning with Britain at Rio.

She added the Commonwealth 3,000m individual pursuit title to her haul after she emphatically beat out Australia's Rebecca Wiasak.

Wiasak had the home support roaring her on, but after a fast start Archibald wore her down to win gold in 3mins 26.088sec.

"I knew she had gone out hard, the crowd was going mental," said Archibald, who set a Commonwealth-record 3:24.119 earlier in the day.

"That can only be bad news, really, as I'd rather be chased than chase. The last few metres were horrible."

Katie's brother John, 27, is a former swimmer who got into track and road cycling after discovering he had a taste for it while commuting to work on his bike.

He took silver behind the 21-year-old Englishman Charlie Tanfield, who streaked home in 4:15.952 to win the 4,000m individual pursuit.

Australia, resurgent after a disappointing Rio Olympics, sealed a fourth track cycling gold at these Games when Stephanie Morton eased to victory in a one-sided women's sprint final.

She defeated Natasha Hansen, a New Zealander who has put her career as an air-traffic controller on hold to focus on cycling.

The biggest cheer of the night erupted in the final race when Australia's sprint world champion Matt Glaetzer obliterated the field in the men's keirin, with Lewis Oliva of Wales taking silver and the Kiwi Edward Dawkins bronze.

