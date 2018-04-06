F1 owners seek $210m cost cap from 2021

Formula One owners want a cost cap - of reportedly $US150 million ($A210 million) - for teams from 2021 to make the sport cheaper and give smaller outfits a better chance to be competitive.

The sport's new owners, Liberty Media, met teams on Friday at the Bahrain Grand Prix to present their plans with which they also hoped to attract new teams.

"Formula One is a sport with a rich history. We want to preserve, protect and enhance that history by unleashing F1's potential," Formula One chairman Chase Carey said in a statement

"We are driven by one desire: to create the world's leading sporting brand."

The presentation centred on five aspects: revenues, sporting and technical rules and regulations, costs, power units and governance.

Germany's Auto, Motor und Sport magazine named the cost cap for each team and season at $US150 million on its website but said the figure would not include driver salaries.

The leading teams of Ferrari and Mercedes oppose changes once current regulations expire after the 2020 season. Ferrari have also threatened to quit the sport.

If introduced, Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and others would have their spending capped.

F1 income is to be distributed in a more-balanced way between the teams but "F1's unique, historical franchise and value must and will still be recognised," the statement said.

That was a possible hint that Ferrari would continue to get additional income because it was the only team to have featured in every season, and its popularity.

Liberty said standardised parts for all cars could help drive costs down and that "cars must and will remain different from each other and maintain performance differentiators like aerodynamics, suspensions and PU performance".

But it added that "driver's skill must be the predominant factor in the performance of the car" and that "we must make cars more raceable to increase overtaking opportunities".