WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off a carriage and into the water
Australia's Larkin wins backstroke gold

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Australia's Mitch Larkin has won the gold medal in the men's 100m backstroke at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

And Larkin's Australian teammate Brad Woodward took the silver medal in Friday night's final.

The 24-year-old Larkin led from start to finish - after turning at the halfway stage in the lead, he held off a late surge from a fast-finishing Woodward.

Another Australian, Benjamin Treffers, finished sixth.

Larkin's victory gives him a second Commonwealth Games gold following his 200m backstroke success four years ago in Glasgow, where he also took silver over 100m.

Larkin also collected silver in the 50m backstroke and 4x100 medley relay at the Glasgow Games.

