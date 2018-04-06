Australia's Lewis wins men's 400IM gold

News

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Australia's Clyde Lewis has won the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Lewis, a 20-year-old Queenslander, triumphed in Friday night's final by more than half a second from Scotland's Mark Szaranek.

The gold is Lewis' first medal at a major international swim meet.

Lewis came from third at the halfway stage of the medal race to overwhelm his rivals, making his move on the breaststroke leg - the third phase of the event.

The local caught the Scot within 50m of breaststroke and then produced a strong freestyle leg to hold off Szaranek.

Lewis' compatriot Travis Mahoney finished last.

