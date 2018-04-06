Dominant Glaetzer defends keirin crown

Australian cycling sprint ace Matthew Glaetzer has prevailed in a thrilling keirin final to defend his Commonwealth Games crown in Brisbane.

Shrugging off the disappointment of opening night bronze in the team sprint, Glaetzer negotiated the traffic to back up after his 2014 success in Glasgow.

"I was reigning champion ... there's a lot of pressure and you can feel that expectation," he said.

"It's about trying to be ice man, be clinical and when it happens it just comes in rush ... and the Aussie crowd just goes nuts."

In a pulsating six-man final, the South Australian found his way out of the pack to power to the front and stay there in a meet highlight for the 4000 fans at Anna Meares Velodrome.

The 25-year-old was made to work for his first gold medal of the Games, stuck in the middle of the pack once the pacer left the arena.

But he held his composure, pushing wide and then using his superior strength and speed to nudge ahead of Welsh rider Lewis Oliva and New Zealand's Edward Dawkins and not give up the lead.

"It's fun when you stay upright, but that first ride was hectic ... I was getting bounced around and I was pushing back and there was a moment for 20 metres when I was just trying to stay upright," he said.

"There's always biffo, but you take it and you give it out."

Glaetzer will back up for Saturday's sprint, in which he won the world championship one month ago in the Netherlands.

There he beat Scotland's Jack Carlin, who was fourth in Friday night's keirin final and shapes as his main rival on day three in Brisbane.