Aussie gymnasts claim bronze at Games

Australia's gymnasts have claimed bronze in the women's artistic team event at the Commonwealth Games, succumbing to nerves on the big stage as Canada narrowly edged out England to win gold.

Led by Queensland duo Georgia Godwin and Georgia-Rose Brown, the Australians started strongly on the uneven bars but faltered badly on the balance beam and were outmatched by their more polished rivals.

Superstar Ellie Black led the way for Canada to deny defending champions England, who were without injured big names Claudia Fragapane and Amy Tinkler.

Canada finished with 163.07 points, England 162.65 and Australia 157.45.

The Australians will be left to regret critical errors which kept them from matching or improving on their silver-medal performance at Glasgow in 2014.

National coach Mihai Brestyan, who has been outspoken about the deficiencies of Australia's gymnastics system, had worried in the lead-up to the event that his charges could be overcome by the moment.

"I think mentally, in the last two weeks, they have made good improvement ... they have the potential," he told AAP.

"But I'm afraid under the pressure, that bad habits are coming back."

Brestyan's fears proved to be well-founded.

Willed on by a capacity crowd at the Coomera Indoors Sports Centre, Godwin, Rose-Brown and 17-year-old Victorian Emily Whitehead got Australia off to a strong start with solid uneven bars routines.

Things soon unravelled for the two most accomplished and experienced members of Australia's team as Rose-Brown stumbled and Godwin slipped off the beam entirely.

The local pair also faltered during their floor routines with Rose-Brown stepping out of bounds and Godwin losing her footing.

"I think towards the beginning it was a little bit of nerves," Godwin told AAP.

"Towards the end, we were just in our element. We shook it off (but) there were just a few slight errors."

Whitehead impressed throughout while a strong team performance across the final vault apparatus helped to secure a podium spot.

With Rose-Brown the only member remaining from Glasgow, Godwin said the new-look team would cherish taking home a medal.

"This is my first Commonwealth Games, and to get a medal with the team especially has been one of my dreams so it's fantastic to finally achieve it," Godwin said.