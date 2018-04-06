The business week in numbers

Wall Street plunged as the Australian share market took Monday off to recover from the Easter sugar rush, the Reserve Bank delivered no surprise on the cash rate, and shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the sale of Murray Goulburn - these are some of the numbers that grabbed attention, or should have, in the business world this week.

MONDAY

23,644.19 points - While Australians were recovering from the sugar rush of Easter, Wall Street shares plunged as investors fled technology stocks amid resurgent trade war worries with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.9 per cent.

TUESDAY

1.5 per cent - The Reserve Bank held the cash rate steady for a 20th consecutive month as weak wages continue to be a source of worry.

WEDNESDAY

$1.12 - Shares in Australian Agricultural Company slumped 8.2 per cent after the beef producer said it expects a statutory earnings loss for fiscal 2018 amid higher costs for production and procuring cattle, and unfavourable seasonal conditions.

THURSDAY

98 per cent - Shareholders of Australian dairy processor Murray Goulburn overwhelmingly approved the $1.3 billion sale of the co-operative to Canadian dairy giant Saputo amid some sadness over the company's demise. More than 98 per cent of proxies were voted in favour of the sale.

FRIDAY

37 cents - Myer's battered share price bumped up 8.7 per cent to 37 cents following a media report that arch-rival David Jones may be interested in buying the embattled department store. But David Jones's parent company says rumours that it is considering acquiring Myer are baseless.