Plausible that Russia still makes Novichok, Germany says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany finds Britain's assertions that Russia has a continuing program of developing Novichok nerve toxins "very plausible," a government spokeswoman told a regular news conference on Friday.

Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer declined to comment on whether Germany had similar intelligence relating to the toxin, allegedly used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain last month.

She added that alleged Russian involvement in the poison attack fitted into a pattern of Russian activities over recent years, including military invasions and attacks on former spies in other countries.



