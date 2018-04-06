Evans works Gold Coast crowd to claim gold

If weightlifting is a show sport, Gareth Evans put on the performance of his career to claim Wales' first gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The London 2012 Olympian lifted more than any other man under 69kg on Friday.

But just as notable was the manner in which Evans, a veritable nugget of fury, worked the crowd for his maiden Games triumph.

Each lift had an accompanying ritual, and every rendition was a pleaser.

The purposeful starting stance, back to the wall, methodically fixing his belt.

Then the stride forward to the platform, tongue out, flicking side to side like a serpent.

And with each success, a shout and fervent tug of the shirt from the man who four years ago was headbutted by Australian weightlifter Francois Etoundi during the Glasgow Games.

With a tattoo of the Welsh red dragon emblazoned on his left arm, the Scotland-born 31-year-old was as patriotic as they come.

When he realised he'd pipped Sri Lankan silver medallist Indika Dissanayake Mudiyanselage by 2kg, he punched the air and beat his chest, then rushed backstage to grab his country's flag and lift his coach Ray Williams above his head just like the barbell he'd conquered.

Williams was a decent bit lighter than Evans' best snatch of 136kg - nearly twice his own bodyweight.

The former painter and decorator sealed the winning total of 299kg with a 163kg clean and jerk.

In 2014 Evans found himself on the wrong side of an Australian, compensated in court after bronze medallist Etoundi's head broke his nose during a late-night altercation at the athletes' village.

On the Gold Coast he had every spectator in his corner, the auditorium's approving roar only matched for local debutant Brandon Wakeling.

And he was happy to milk it.

"It's a show sport, make it a show," Evans said.

"I want everyone else to enjoy it just as much as me, and if I can get the crowd behind me that's an added bonus.

"They push me on and it definitely helped today.

"Every single person in here went wild when I came out and when I was celebrating."