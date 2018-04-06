Indian weightlifters turn physios after paperwork blunder

Gold Coast, Australia, April 6, 2018 (AFP) - - India's weightlifters at the Commonwealth Games are having to treat one another's aches and pains after their physio was sidelined by a paperwork blunder.

Aakrant Saxena was denied accreditation for the Games on Australia's Gold Coast because the required documents were not submitted in time by the Indian Olympic Association, angry athletes say.

Saxena flew to the Gold Coast with the Indian team -- expected to be the favourites in the weightlifting -- but was refused entry to the Commonwealth Games Village and training and competition venues.

"I have had a tough time with my recovery and rehabilitation between my lifts due to the absence of our team physio," said Gururaja, who uses one name and won silver in the men's 56kg class.

"Recovery in the village after training sessions has been a struggle as there have not been proper rehabilitation sessions.

"Our coaches have tried to compensate for this but the sessions are not as organised or as effective."

Chanu Saikhom Mirabi won gold in the women's 48kg class on Thursday, but she too struggled to contain her disappointment about the lack of a proper physio.

"Athletes within our weightlifting team have tried to treat each other's injuries because our physio is not allowed to come into the Games Village or for our competition," she said.

"I have struggled with my recovery due to the absence of my physio."

pst/th