Commonwealth Games athlete in serious condition with malaria

Gold Coast (Australia) (AFP) - A Commonwealth Games athlete is in serious condition at a Gold Coast hospital after being diagnosed with malaria, officials said on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who has not been identified, is under close observation at Gold Coast University Hospital after being admitted on Thursday with the mosquito-borne disease.

"The patient received immediate treatment for malaria on arrival at GCUH," a statement from the organising committee said.

"The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored."

The statement added that "there is no locally acquired malaria in mainland Australia".

