The lighter side of the Commonwealth Games

A look at the lighter side of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday, April 6:

GOLD COAST - Kiwi heavyweight boxer David Nyika had a bark worse than his opponent's bite, beating Antigua and Barbuda's Yakita Aska despite a mid-match munch.

Nyika says he copped "a couple of bite marks" and "low blows" in the 91kg preliminary bout but put it down to Aska's desire to survive the fight, rather than win it.

"He bit me in the end, but that's the sport we're in. Fair play to him, it's kill or be killed," Nyika said.

GOLD COAST - Beach volleyball made its Commonwealth Games debut at Coolangatta on Friday with bikinis, briefs and Hawaiian shirts standard dress on the sand.

Although he was in far more sun-smart attire, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove lapped up the party atmosphere in the stands .

The GG was there supporting Australia's favoured women, Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar, who outclassed Cyprus to the delight of the home crowd.

GOLD COAST - The woman who went viral for accidentally exposing her bottom during Wednesday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has come forward.

Brisbane's Georgia Lear says she was the dancer in a purple dress whose bum went around the globe.

"Last night I was feeling really bummed... butt that's all behind me now!" Ms Lear wrote on Instagram. "I hope you all had a cracking good time watching the ceremony."

GOLD COAST - There were plenty of pre-Games worries from fans about how they were going to negotiate Queensland's roads and public transport to make it to events.

But no one had too many concerns for the athletes themselves.

Maybe there should have been after the Grenada women's beach volleyball team were taken to Brisbane's Belmont shooting range instead of the official venue at Coolangatta, 90 minutes away, when their bus driver had an embarrassing mishap with his GPO.

GOLD COAST - Games chiefs admitted they were quite anxious about the weather last weekend when the forecast suggested a wet start to the event.

But not Australian cycling great Anna Meares who was excited by what the high humidity and low barometric pressure was going to do for the wood on the Brisbane velodrome named in her honour.

The Games' track cycling venue has since delivered, helping the Australian and English cyclists, in particular, to a host of record fast rides.