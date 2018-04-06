Grenada volleyballers taken to shooting

You would think a beach venue couldn't really be confused with a shooting range.

But that's what happened to the Grenada women's beach volleyball team on Friday, when an error by their bus driver on his GPS resulted in Renisha Stafford and Thornia Williams ending up at the shooting venue in Chandler.

That's a distance of more than 95km - or over an hour's drive - from the beach volleyball venue at Coolangatta beach.

The Grenadians were quickly brought back to Coolangatta but ended up losing their match to Scotland, 21-8 21-11.

Games organisers say they regret the mixup but it didn't have an impact on the result.

"The players arrived in enough time to warm up and take the field ready to play," GOLDOC said.

"Once GOLDOC was made aware of the issue, we worked quickly with the driver and transport partners to ensure the vehicle made its way to the Coolangatta venue as soon as possible."

The Grenadians will take on the Australian pair of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar on Saturday.