'I am innocent,' South Africa's Zuma tells cheering crowd

Reuters
Reuters /

DURBAN, South Africa (Reuters) - Former South African president Jacob Zuma told thousands of supporters outside court in Durban on Friday that his opponents were telling lies and he would be proven innocent in a corruption case against him.

Speaking in Zulu in his home province, Zuma said that the judiciary and politicians believed that he did not have rights.
"The truth will come out. What have I done?" Zuma told the cheering crowd. "I am innocent until proven guilty."

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Joe Brock)

