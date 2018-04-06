Mauritius Games official charged with sexual assault - police

Gold Coast, Australia, April 6, 2018 (AFP) - - Australian police said Friday they had charged a Mauritian Commonwealth Games official with sexual assault following an incident on the Gold Coast last week.

The official and alleged victim were not named, but police previously said they were investigating a Mauritian athlete's complaint of "inappropriate touching".

"Police will allege the 52-year-old Mauritian man assaulted a woman in Southport on March 29," Queensland Police said in a statement.

"The matter was reported to police, who charged the man with one count of sexual assault today."

The man will appear at a magistrates' court on April 17, two days after the Commonwealth Games finish.

Thousands of athletes and team staff have flooded to the Gold Coast, a resort city in eastern Australia, for the Games.

The Mauritian team has more than 50 athletes competing in a range of sports.

