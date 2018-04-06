Gibbs expects better from Endowment

Trainer Chris Gibbs is confident Damien Oliver can turn things around on Group One Australian Derby aspirant Endowment.

The champion jockey rode the New Zealand gelding in the Group One Rosehill Guineas (2000m) and was critical of his own ride after Endowment finished 8-1/4 lengths behind winner D'Argento on March 24.

"He said it wasn't a great ride and I agreed. He was kicking himself over it" Gibbs said.

"I told Damien 'Don't be scared to go forward and don't try and organise this horse too much'.

"He elected to take hold of him and he just ended up with a shocking trip the whole way really."

Gibbs had no hesitation retaining Oliver for the $2 million staying test over 2400m at Randwick on Saturday.

"He wanted to stick with the horse and told us when he hopped off not to change plans," he said.

Gibbs, who used to train in partnership with the now Singapore-based Donna Logan, also drew barrier 16 for Endowment.

"I thought I had six and then moved my finger around and went 'Oh my God'. We'll come into 14 but no-one should let me do that again," he said.

On a brighter note Gibbs is happy Endowment will get a firm surface.

"It was a bit sticky and soft at Rosehill so at least he'll get a good track," he said.

"I know he'll get the distance. Hopefully we get a nice run and Damien can work his magic. He owes us one."