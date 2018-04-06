Aussie teams taste victory in table tennis

Australia's table tennis teams have kept their unbeaten records intact to progress closer to medal ties at the Commonwealth Games.

After claiming two ties each on the opening day, Australia's men and women both comfortably won knockout encounters at Oxenford Studios on Friday.

David Powell and Heming Hu sealed the 3-0 win over Sri Lanka on Friday night with a victory in the doubles game after Hu and Xin Yan both won their singles appearances in the best-of-five meeting.

They progressed to a quarter-final meeting with Nigeria on Saturday.

Earlier, Miao Miao ended Wales' run in her singles match against Charlotte Casey, knocking the women's team - and their 11-year-old rookie Anna Hursey - out of the event 3-1.

Veteran Miao was joined by Melissa Tapper and Jian Fang Lay, with Tracy Feng and Michelle Bromley on the sidelines.

Their greatest competition now looms in Sunday's semi-final against Singapore who are defending the team gold won at Glasgow 2014.