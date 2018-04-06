Hardwick wants AFL fans out of his face

Damien Hardwick knows abuse is inevitable from AFL fans - just stay out of his face.

The Richmond coach commented on Friday after an incident a week ago that came under AFL investigation.

Video footage showed Hardwick walking down the Adelaide Oval grandstand steps immediately after their loss to the Crows.

A fan leant across and said something, prompting Hardwick to turn around, confront him and point the fan out to security.

The AFL decided the incident did not warrant any further action and Hardwick is not overly stressed about it.

"I like my personal space, and I'm happy (for fans) to do what you want and say what you want, but don't come near me," Hardwick said.

"It's more me protecting myself from myself, if that makes sense.

"You pay your money and you can say what you want, but if you encroach on my personal space, I'll take an issue to that."

Meanwhile, Hardwick had a much more pleasant interaction this week when he told Jack Higgins about his AFL debut.

Higgins will play his first senior game on Sunday against Hawthorn and so Hardwick rang him during the week, saying he wanted to meet with him.

Hardwick did not realise Higgins had already gone home, but it was no problem.

"I didn't realise he had left and he drove all the way back in from Caulfield to get the news," the coach said.

Higgins, a first-round pick in last year's draft, is an outgoing and enthusiastic type.

"He just loves what he does, and he's one of those guys you love to coach because he comes to work every day and wants to improve," Hardwick said.