AFL announces new competition committee

Eddie McGuire and Patrick Dangerfield are the headline acts in a new committee nicknamed the AFL's super group.

Senior coaches Brad Scott and Chris Fagan, Gold Coast co-captain Steven May and Richmond president Peggy O'Neal are also on the Competition Committee.

It is the creation of AFL football operations manager Steve Hocking and replaces several separate committees at the league, most notably the laws of the game committee.

The Competition's Committee job is to guide the AFL commission and executive on key decisions about the future of the game.

Hocking announced the creation of the committee last month and said he had received more than 40 nominations.

Dangerfield, the new president of the AFLPA, and May will represent the players.

McGuire (Collingwood), O'Neal and Colin Carter (Geelong) are the club president representatives.

Scott and Fagan will be the coaching input and the club chief executives on the committee will be Andrew Fagan (Adelaide), Andrew Ireland (Sydney) and Justin Reeves (Hawthorn).

Chris Davies (Port Adelaide) and Craig Vozzo (West Coast) will give club football managers a voice.

Hocking will chair the group, which will also feature AFL commissioner Jason Ball, AFLW football boss Nicole Livingstone and Brett Murphy from the players association, along with several other league representatives.

"The AFL sought to balance representation across all parts of the competition, as well as the many different senior roles within our game," Hocking said in an AFL statement.

He added committee members would serve for a maximum of three years.

"We envisage all clubs getting the opportunity to be represented at some point in the future, to complement the views of players, umpires and coaches," he said.

"There are many people across the industry who can make a strong contribution and this initial group, coupled with those who will then join the committee in time, is to primarily focus on how we advance our game whilst protecting its heritage."