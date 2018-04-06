Park's downfall: from student protests to 24-year sentence

Seoul (AFP) - The epic scandal that led Friday to the jailing of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye for 24 years broke more than 18 months ago.

The once-popular leader and her confidante Choi Soon-sil were ensnared by allegations of dodgy links with big business, abuse of power and kickbacks worth tens of millions of dollars.

Here are the main events that led to Park's downfall:

- Fake academic records -

The influence Choi had over Park -- her longtime friend -- came to light in September 2016 when thousands of students at Seoul's prestigious Ehwa University staged a protest against what they claimed was the manipulation of the academic records of a student -- Choi's daughter -- in her favour.

Prosecutors launched a probe and arrested Choi and three faculty members, including the school head.

- Meddling in state affairs -

South Korea's JTBC TV said in October 2016 that it had obtained Choi's tablet computer after she inadvertently left it in her old office, and had found official documents on it.

Prosecutors later confirmed JTBC's findings: the tablet contained government files, including advance copies of Park's policy speeches. It corroborated allegations that Choi, who had no official title, was meddling in state affairs.

- Apologies in vain -

Park issued her first public apology on October 25, 2016, but only for Choi's access to official documents. It failed to prevent hundreds of thousands of angry protesters from taking to the streets over other graft allegations.

The president had to issue a second apology within days, and agreed to appoint a special prosecutor.

When one of her top aides was arrested for corruption -- and another for leaking official documents to Choi -- Park issued a third apology on November 29. She agreed to let parliament discuss her possible impeachment.

- Kicked out -

As a special prosecutor probed the corruption allegations, the National Assembly in December 2016 adopted a resolution to impeach Park and asked the Constitutional Court to endorse it.

In February 2017 a special prosecutor wrapped up the investigation, indicting 17 people -- including Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong -- and identifying Park as a "suspect" for taking bribes.

In March the Constitutional Court unanimously approved Park's impeachment, removing her from office and also stripping her of immunity from any criminal indictment.

- Arrest and trial -

Park was questioned and then arrested on March 31, 2017. She has since been held at the Seoul Detention Centre. She was indicted on a variety of charges linked to corruption and abuse of power.

In February 2018 prosecutors asked that the court imprison the former president for 30 years and fine her 118.5 billion won ($113 million).

Her confidante Choi was sentenced in February to 20 years in prison for corruption and for interfering in government business.