Are you having fun, governor-general?

Even the governor-general had to be told he was having fun.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove laps up the vibe at beach volleyball's Commonwealth Games debut.

In fact, Sir Peter Cosgrove was where the party's at and it was so much fun, some had to let everyone know they were having a "friggin' awesome" time.

It was beach volleyball's Commonwealth Games debut and there's no more fitting place for the first time than on the Gold Coast.

It's a sport like few others - on the beach, in the sun, girls in bikinis. It all adds up to a raucous party.

But you could still hear Coolangatta's surf rolling in over the booming announcements and blaring music, hosts constantly exhorting the crowd of around 3000 to have fun.

"I'm up here having a friggin' awesome time," one announcer told the crowd between points in the Australian women's first round match against Cyprus on Friday.

She also made sure the crowd knew where they were.

"This is where the party's at. This is the party venue people, this is where it's at."

Then her colleague courtside in a Hawaiian shirt and shorts ensemble wanted to ensure the crowd understood the conditions of entry, including Mexican waves.

"We're having a good time, are you having a good time?" he screamed.

No-one dared say no. Even Sir Peter sitting in the $19 million makeshift stadium which actually had to import sand because Coolangatta's was too fine.

Australian pair Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar looked like they were obeying the instructions as they cruised to a straight sets win over their Cypriot rivals.

It was party time for them as well - after every one of the 65 points in the match, the pair gave each other a hug, a high 10, a low 10, or a bum tap, depending on how the rally played out.

A scorching winner from Clancy would be met with the multi-combination of hug, high 10 and bum pat.

A fault from the Cypriots would even get a hug and a high 10.

An error, though, would only earn an encouraging low 10, occasionally a hug, but rarely a bum pat.

The physical contact is crucial, they say.

"It's definitely very important in these stadiums because they're so loud we need to come together, encourage and create that connection," Clancy said.

"Sometimes you can't do it through voice."

The announcers didn't have that problem.