Games athlete hospitalised with malaria

An athlete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games has been hospitalised after contracting malaria.

Games organisers confirmed the 23-year-old, from an unnamed nation, had been admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital (GCUH) on Thursday in a serious condition.

"The patient received immediate treatment for malaria on arrival at GCUH," the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation said in a statement on Friday.

"The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored."

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, infects approximately 216 million people a year worldwide.

Mainland Australia has been malaria-free for decades.

Several athletes have fallen sick already at the Games, which started on Wednesday.

Three athletes from the same nation were placed in a 48-hour isolation at the athletes' village on the weekend after being diagnosed with influenza.

New Zealand's women's rugby sevens team was also placed in isolation on the Sunshine Coast earlier this week after Ruby Tui was diagnosed with mumps.