Aussie sisters reunite with Prince Charles

Four sisters who used to spend their weekends with the Prince of Wales when he was 17 have been reunited with the heir to the throne after more than half a century.

Prince Charles stayed at their family's dairy farm during his time at school in Australia.

And on Friday, the women came face to face with the heir again after 52 years.

Charles could not hide his surprise as he was greeted by Jane Tozer, Amanda Boxshall, Penny Jenner and Lisa Tozer during his trip to Bundaberg.

As they clutched a photo of them with the prince, taken on the day they were last together, the sisters were given a warm reception by the now 69-year-old prince.

And they wasted no time in telling him of all their memories from when he used to stay with them at Devon Farm, Lilydale, while he was at Timbertop in Victoria.

"I remember you used to follow my dad around asking him questions and I remember you stirring the milk," said Jane, as Charles smiled and laughed.

They then presented him with a signed copy of the photograph, taken in 1966.

Jane - the oldest of the siblings - was 10 when Charles would visit. Amanda was six, Penny was four and Lisa was just three.

The prince had been on a tour of the Bundaberg Distillery as part of his seven-day visit to Australia.