Aussies to face England in team squash

The Australian badminton squad's depth is expected to get a rigorous assessment in their next match against England as the home side eyes off a team spot in the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals.

Anthony Joe is the only player in the squad to drop a match so far, losing his singles clash to Uganda's Edwin Ekiring on Friday morning. Australia went on to win the tie 4-1.

Australia, who beat South Africa 5-0 on day one of the Games, will face an unbeaten England side which will include 2014 gold medal-winning mixed doubles couple Chris and Gabrielle Adcock on Friday night.