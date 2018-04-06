Extra trip to Perth won't worry AFL Suns

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew says it was a "necessary evil" to sell Saturday's home game to Fremantle, and he won't be using it as an excuse for a poor display.

Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew says an extra game in Perth won't bother his players.

With Metricon Stadium being used for the Commonwealth Games, the Suns will play at Perth's Optus Stadium this Saturday after selling their round-three home game to the Dockers.

Dew said his players weren't that fussed about losing a home game.

"It's a necessary evil. We moved on pre-Christmas really We knew the deal, we knew the plan," Dew said.

"It's not like we're travelling to places we haven't been before.

"We've got a good plan. We're certainly not putting it up as an excuse."

Gold Coast will stay in Perth after the game to prepare for the following week's clash with West Coast at the same stadium.

Dew said it was a good opportunity to knock off two games in Perth in the same period, rather than flying back there later in the year.

"I always thought this wouldn't be a bad way to do given what they do in the NBA," Dew said.

"We are a different sport of course, but Australians do get caught up in flights and the feeling behind it. I'm not sure where that comes from."

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has experienced what it's like to do a two-game stint in Perth as part of an opposing side.

In 1995, Lyon was part of the Brisbane Lions squad that lost to Fremantle by 66 points in round nine at Subiaco Oval, before suffering a 45-point loss to West Coast at the same venue a week later.

"We found Northbridge mid-week," Lyon joked, in reference to the Perth nightspot.

"It (playing two games in Perth) was a real bonding opportunity bringing the group together. And it cut out a flight."

Gold Coast have won just once in 10 attempts in Perth.

They will be hoping their fortunes change at the new Optus Stadium.

Fremantle beat Essendon there last week, and will be aiming to make it two wins on the trot.