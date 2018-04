MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it has been informed about the recall of 86,620 Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T> Outlander cars sold in Russia from February 2007 to June 2012.

The Japanese automaker is recalling the vehicles to replace front airbags on the driver's side, Rosstandart said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)