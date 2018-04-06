News

China says will take new measures if U.S. sticks to protectionist trade stance

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce said it would take new comprehensive measures to safeguard the country's interests if the United States sticks to its protectionist behavior, after President Donald Trump threatened an extra $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.

In a statement on its website on Friday, the ministry reiterated that it did not want a trade war, but was not afraid of one, and said that the trade conflict had been provoked by the United States.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kim Coghill)

