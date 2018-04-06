Tourism push for detention centre island

Manus Island is known more for housing Australia-bound asylum seekers, but there's a plan to turn it into a tourism destination.

The federal government is working with Papua New Guinean authorities to identify opportunities for economic growth, including opening up greater tourism opportunities.

Aid contractor Abt Associates is scouting to hire a "tourism specialist", to determine what the sector needs to do to change national and international perceptions.

It includes producing a database of natural and cultural points of interest for tourists, developing tourism plans for 2018 to 2030 and redeveloping the island's tourism website.

Manus Island is currently home to around 600 refugees and asylum seekers, moved into the community this year after Australia's offshore detention centre was shut down.

That resulted in protests from people who feared for their safety in the community.

The job advertisement recognises the difficult task at hand, requiring the successful candidate to have more than a decade of tourism and business development experience "in a challenging country context".

It reportedly pays up to $146,000 plus allowances.

PNG tourism authority boss Jerry Angus thinks Manus has "huge potential" for tourism.

"One of the greatest areas of strength they have in terms of tourism is diving, surfing is one of them, and there's a lot war relics in Manus Island as well," he told ABC.

The adviser would work as part of the Decentralisation and Citizen Participation Partnership, supported by the Australian government, to give PNG's provinces greater responsibility over their own economies and development challenges.

"The Manus Provincial Administration has identified tourism as a priority, in order to help generate job opportunities and economic growth, and sought Australia's support for this sector," a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said.

The position requires official sign-off from DFAT.