Birtwhistle keen for more triathlon glory

As reigning world champions, Australia have every reason to go into Saturday's mixed team triathlon at the Commonwealth Games brimming with confidence.

Throw in the boost generated by Jake Birtwhistle's men's silver on opening day and the host nation would appear almost unbeatable.

Birtwhistle will almost certainly complete the anchor leg as he did in the world championships in Hamburg last July when Australia beat the US by four seconds in the action-packed sport.

The mixed relay features four athletes per team, each taking turns to complete a mini triathlon: a 250m swim, 6km bike ride and 1.6km run leg.

Despite putting most of his training energy into his individual races, Birtwhistle acknowledges the growth in popularity of mixed relay.

"The mixed relay is now becoming a huge event in triathlon," Birtwhistle said.

"It's very cool to have it here."

Added fellow Australian triathlete Gillian Backhouse: "Really, I would love to race the relay ... it would be nice to be part of it but who knows."

Team officials have up until an hour before to name the team but it is expected Backhouse will miss out.

Birtwhistle is set to be joined by Matt Hauser, who finished fourth in the men's triathlon on day one of the Games, and Charlotte McShane and hometown girl Ashleigh Gentle - the same combination which won last year's world title.

For Gentle, the mixed relay presents the chance to make up for the disappointment of missing the podium in the women's triathlon.

England are the defending Games champions in the event, after it made its debut in Glasgow when they were powered by the might of Brownlee brothers Alistair and Jonathan.

It is still not clear if the duo will race on Saturday after struggling with injury during their individual event.

Paratriathlon will make its Games debut on the Gold Coast, where Australian and English athletes dominate both the men's and women's six-person fields.

England's world No.3 Joseph Townsend will be the man to beat in the men's race, while Australia's world No. 1 Emily Tapp - the five-time ITU world champion, will be hard to beat in the women's race.