Track to help Bruce Hill chase treble

Toowoomba's softer track surface has given Gold Coast trainer Bruce Hill confidence he can be a major player in all three feature races at the Weetwood Handiap meeting.

Hill will saddle Man of His Word (Weetwood), Bodega Negra (Toowoomba Cup) and Gun Bolt (Toowoomba Guineas) in the only metropolitan standard Saturday meeting held at the Darling Downs track.

Man of His Word and Gun Bolt would be rated top chances on any track surface but Bodega Negra is a noted wet performer.

Sean Cormack reunites with Bodega Negra after riding him to his first win in 18 months when he caused an upset in a Doomben Open Handicap over 1600m two weeks ago.

"I kept saying all he needed was a soft track and we kept getting rock-hard ones," Hill said.

"The funny thing was five times we had him in at meetings with rain affected tracks but they were washed out.

"The synthetic type surface at Toowoomba should suit him with give in the track. At his best he can beat them on Saturday."

Stakes winner Man Of His Word was a strong fourth in the Goldmarket at the Gold Coast first up three weeks ago.

"It was a terrific run and if they go hard early as they always do in the Weetwood he will be finishing over the top of them," Hill said.

Gun Bolt was one of the runs of the day at the Gold Coast three weeks ago when fifth in a Benchmark 70 race.

"There are some good three-year-olds in the Toowoomba Guineas. I think my bloke is probably too immature to be a winter horse in a race like the Derby," Hill said.

"But he is a nice horse and we will get a good idea of where he is at on Saturday."