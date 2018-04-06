Hidden flavours of the Fraser Coast

It's Friday night in the small Queensland town of Hervey Bay, but local restaurant Coast is at capacity.

A family is celebrating a birthday, friends are catching up over a few wines, while a local couple sits on the deck with their dog and watches the world go by.

It is a far cry from the sleepy roots the coastal town has long been known for.

Located about four-and-a-half hours north of the Gold Coast - where the Commonwealth Games is being held from April 4 to 15 - Hervey Bay is recognised as one of Australia's best whale watching destinations.

The seasonal nature of the industry means tourists have previously only flocked to the Fraser Coast between July and October.

But people like Coast owner Julia Paussa are working to bring visitors to the area for another reason: the food.

The hospitality worker returned to her childhood home of Hervey Bay eight years ago, only to be disappointed with the standard of dining.

"We knew new things were being produced here, we knew seafood was being caught here, but it wasn't reflected on the menus that we were seeing," she said.

"A lot of menus that we saw at the time were trapped in the 70s and 80s."

A few weeks after Paussa arrived, the opportunity to open her own restaurant along the esplanade became available, so she took it.

"I really felt like great food shouldn't stop at the city," she said.

It took a few years for the locals to embrace the concept of locally-sourced produce and share plates, but once they did, they were hooked.

The Blue Swimmer crab linguine with sweet corn, peppers and chervil is one of the most popular dishes on the menu, but it's made even more special knowing the hero of the dish is caught right off the coast.

The same goes for the Hervey Bay scallop crudo, which is served with cucumber, candied ginger and rosella, while the king prawns are sourced from Fraser Island.

In addition to the menu, restaurant staff are well-briefed on where the produce comes from, even down to the names of the local suppliers (ask about Tim the fisherman when you visit).

Coast sources about 95 per cent of its food from the region; its goal is to increase that to 100.

Paussa says she is also encouraging other restaurants to work with local producers.

"It's important for us because we want to tell that story at the table," she said.

"We want people to know where these things came from."

It's a similar story at Kingfisher Bay Resort, located about 30 minutes away by ferry on nearby Fraser Island.

The menu at fine dining restaurant Seabelle pays homage to the local bush tucker used by the indigenous Butchulla people.

The calamari and crocodile salad is seasoned with Akudjura salt, while the Sandy Strait whiting is smoked using Australian bush rushes.

Even its cocktails contain local ingredients, including lemon myrtle and dehydrated rosella flowers.

Resort staff are trying to tell the story of the island through its food and drinks, to give visitors a deeper understanding of its heritage.

But it is also hoped experiences like the bush tucker tour can showcase how native produce can be used in everyday cooking.

The food scene along the Fraser Coast has continued to grow in the past eight years, but Paussa says she hopes it will ultimately become a food destination in itself.

"A lot of people didn't believe in us and think that Hervey Bay was ready for something like this, but it's good to prove them wrong," she said.

IF YOU GO

GETTING THERE:

Hervey Bay, the gateway to Fraser Island, is located about four-and-a-half hours north of the Gold Coast. Visitors can also access Fraser Island by flying direct from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

STAYING THERE:

Hervey Bay: Mantra Hervey Bay, Buccaneer Dr, Hervey Bay. Visit: https://www.mantraherveybay.com.au/

Fraser Island: Kingfisher Bay Resort. Visit: https://www.kingfisherbay.com/

EATING THERE:

Coast restaurant aims to source 95 per cent of its produce from the region. Visit: https://coastherveybay.com.au/menu/