Eagles keep Cats guessing on AFL taggers

West Coast coach Adam Simpson will keep Geelong guessing on his plans for the Cats' 'big three', but he doesn't want to get involved in an AFL shootout.

Gary Ablett, Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood all starred in Monday's one-point loss to Hawthorn, combining for 95 disposals and four goals.

The star trio loom as Geelong's trump cards on Sunday when they take on West Coast at Optus Stadium.

Simpson opted against recalling tagger Mark Hutchings for a run-with role.

Elliot Yeo looms as the main shutdown option, especially if Dangerfield spends time up forward.

But Simpson was saying little when asked which of Geelong's 'big three' he would target with a tagger.

"I won't be giving away too much, but we need to give them some attention," Simpson said.

"Look, if this was match committee, we'd be having a great conversation. I reckon a bit might get out if we discuss that.

"We've got to put some things in place and talk through some scenarios.

"Hopefully, we'll keep the Cats guessing going into Sunday."

West Coast have averaged 104 points per game in the opening two rounds - much more than their average of 89.3 during the 2017 home-and-away season.

The Cats are averaging 107 points a game this year.

But Simpson doesn't want his team to adopt an all-out attacking attitude against Geelong.

"Look, seasons normally operate this way, don't they? The first five or six rounds are high scoring, a lot of exciting football," Simpson said.

"Traditionally, things settle down a little bit.

"We're probably in that phase where everything is pretty aggressive with ball movement and transition.

"Our goal is to not to probably go into a shootout."

West Coast named an unchanged side after last week's 51-point thrashing of the Western Bulldogs.

Geelong are also unchanged.