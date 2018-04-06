Waratahs eyeing another win in Tokyo

The NSW Waratahs are treading warily after arriving in Tokyo for a hit-and-run assault on precious Super Rugby competition points.

Chasing a third straight win for the first time since 2016, the Waratahs have the chance to close to within one point of the front-running Melbourne Rebels with a big win over the lowly Sunwolves on Saturday.

A bonus point beckons with the Sunwolves winless in four outings this campaign and conceding an average of 55 points a game.

The Waratahs sense an opportunity but have learnt from last year not to make any bold pre-match statements.

The 2014 champions were left red-faced after predicting tries aplenty and a bonus-point win over South Africa's doomed and now-defunct Kings last year only to suffer a humiliating loss in front of home fans in Sydney.

"You never want to go into games expecting things and you'd be foolish to do so, and perhaps we have done that in the past," skipper Michael Hooper said on Friday.

"We are fully aware of what the Sunwolves can be. We're fully aware of what these guys are capable of. We're playing in their back yard. We have to be on tomorrow."

The skipper knows backing up last week's derby defeat of the Brumbies with success over the Sunwolves, who have replaced the Western Force in the Australian conference, and then Queensland next week is critical if the Waratahs are to feature in the finals.

"It's probably somewhere we faltered last year - to be able to knock points up from these type of games and we're going to have to be strong tomorrow," he said.

"This three-game block was always going to be an important one for us. While we're focusing on game to game, this three-game block for us, all being our eastern conference, are all important and because of those reasons we've got to take these points."

The Waratahs, who only arrived in Japan on the eve of the match, will be without star winger Israel Folau, who tore his hamstring against the Brumbies.

Alex Newsome is covering for the Wallabies ace, with Will Miller earning his first start of the season in the back row.

Expecting a high-paced encounter, Miller will start in the No.6 jumper but work in tandem with Hooper effectively as a second openside flanker.