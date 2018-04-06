Phoenix hope for tired Melbourne legs

The A-League licence drama, wooden spoon and off-contract players - there's plenty to occupy the minds of Wellington Phoenix players.

But management and the skipper say getting on to the pitch and winning is the best medicine.

Interim Phoenix coach Chris Greenacre says a game against Melbourne Victory, who they meet in Melbourne on Sunday, is a good opportunity to put some of the drama behind them.

The Victory were knocked out of the Asia Champions League 6-2 by Ulsan Hyundai in South Korea on Wednesday night.

"Melbourne are a good side and I have full respect for what Kevin Muscat and his staff have done and achieved in the league," Greenacre said on Friday.

"But we know travel is difficult and we have to have a high tempo, on and off the ball - if we do that, the longer the game goes on, the tiredness (for the Victory players) will come out."

If the Phoenix win and the Central Coast Mariners lose to Melbourne City, the Wellington outfit will climb above the Mariners in the table.

Captain Andrew Durante says doing the business on the field is important with two games left in the season as some players are still to be offered contract extensions.

The A-League licence drama is also hanging over them.

Wellington were granted a 10-year extension in 2016, but the last six years of that deal were conditional on reaching specific off-field "metrics".

The Phoenix have averaged just 5809 at their matches this season - the lowest attendance figure in the competition.

"We're a New Zealand team playing in Australia and we are always going to be criticised," Durante said.

"Winning is a factor but our place in the league should not be defined by our position on the table.

"It's been a difficult season for various reasons but we want to finish the season as well as possible, take a break and come back fresh and make sure the two seasons before the licence (renewal) are strong ones."