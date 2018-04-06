Oceania football chief quits unexpectedly

Wellington, April 6, 2018 (AFP) - - Oceania Football Confederation president David Chung of Papua New Guinea announced his immediate resignation Friday for "personal reasons".

Chung's term still had 10 months to run and a brief statement from OFC provided no further details around the 55-year-old's sudden departure.

"Chung... took the decision after much deliberation citing personal reasons," it said.

The Malaysian-born businessman took over as acting president in 2010 when his predecessor Reynald Temarii of Tahiti was implicated in a vote-selling scandal.

He was confirmed in the position in 2011 and re-elected for another four-year term in 2015.

Chung, who also heads the PNG Football Association, was involved in a power struggle with another PNG administrator John Kapi Natto in 2016 which resulted in his rival setting up a rebel league.

The 11-nation OFC is the poorest and weakest of FIFA continental confederations, consisting mainly of small island states.

Neither OFC nor FIFA were immediately available for further comment on Chung's departure.

ns/mp/gle/ceb