Buy official or get stung says Games boss

As interest builds following the start of competition, Commonwealth Games officials are warning people to avoid getting stung for tickets from online resellers such as Viagogo.

More than 20,000 tickets have been sold in the past two days, Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation Chairman (GOLDOC) chief executive Mark Peters said on Friday.

With an improved weather forecast for the first weekend of the event, demand for tickets is expected to grow.

On Friday morning Viagogo was offering tickets to the sold-out netball final from $550 to $801.

A session of the rhythmic gymnastics was also being offered for $798 a ticket.

Mr Peters said it was disappointing touts were trying to gouge people for tickets to the Games.

"We've done everything we can to get rid of scalpers. We have said just go to one site - the GC2018 website," he said.

"It is hard because people are desperate to see their heroes but there are still tickets available."

Mr Peters said GOLDOC has tried to shut down illegal sites but spectators are still being scammed.

"We have taken action, as has the Queensland government, to try to close some of the sites down," he said.

"That is an international long-term exercise that every Olympic Games has tried to do too."