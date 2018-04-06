News

War historian honoured by electorate name

Paul Osborne
AAP /

The ACT's third federal seat is proposed to be called Bean, in honour of Australia's official WWI correspondent Charles Bean.

Under a redistribution, the ACT will go from two to three seats, with Canberra and Fenner being redrawn but retaining their names.

The new electorate of Bean will take in southern parts of the ACT including the Molonglo Valley, Weston Creek, Tuggeranong and part of Woden Valley, as well as Norfolk Island.

It is expected the seat will be targeted by the Liberal Party.

Canberra will take in central parts of the national capital plus inner Belconnen and Hawker.

Fenner will cover the north including Gungahlin, Hall and Belconnen, as well as Jervis Bay.

