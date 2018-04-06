From Noosa to paradise and beyond

Noosa on Queensland's Sunshine Coast needs no introduction.

Rainbow Beach is a hidden gem just outside Noosa.

For the past 50 years, its mix of secluded beaches, boutique shops and upscale restaurants have wooed both domestic and international visitors.

The national park trail is the most walked in Australia, however strict building regulations mean much of the natural beauty of the area has been retained.

But there is much more to the region than Hastings St and its immediate surrounds.

Trek a little further north and you'll discover an untouched paradise just waiting to be explored.

The Great Beach Drive is one of the world's longest beach roads, stretching 380km from Noosa over to Fraser Island and across to Hervey Bay.

There's no feeling quite like driving on the sand with nothing but the whole beach ahead of you.

While Teewah Beach - the strip of road from Noosa North Shore to Double Island Point - fills with campers on weekends and school holidays, during the week it's almost empty. This is when it's at its best.

But it's not just the beach on show in this part of the world.

The entertaining guys at Great Beach Drive 4WD Tours offer day trips from the Sunshine Coast up to Rainbow Beach.

They take a drive through the nearby rainforest and up to Double Island Point lookout, where whales, dolphins and sharks can be spotted throughout the year.

Then it's time to head to the little town of Rainbow Beach.

Despite being founded more than 50 years ago and having Aussie heartthrob Chris Hemsworth as one of its fans, the population remains at just 1000.

I'm told the primary reason for that is because it's landlocked by national park, which only adds to its charm.

Tourism reigns supreme here, with visitors flocking to see the famous coloured sands.

Stretching for several hundred metres, the sand-formed cliffs are made up of deep reds, yellows and browns, providing a stark contrast to the blue ocean water. There's nothing quite like it.

There is also another, lesser-known attraction, worth visiting on a trip to Rainbow Beach.

JD runs the Rainbow Beach Learn to Surf Company. Self-titled Australia's Care Bare, this fair dinkum surfer dude is all about making sure visitors have a good time in the water. "Safe travels, big barrels", is his motto.

Within one hour, everyone in our group has stood up and surfed a wave at least once, even those of us who have never been on a board before. To put it simply, it's awesome.

Rainbow Beach is the perfect place to relax, take in some Queensland hospitality and recharge. It's also just a short drive from Inskip Point, one of two gateways to Fraser Island.

The Indigenous word for the world's largest sand island is K'gari, for which the literal translation is paradise. Between the rugged coastline and freshwater lakes, it's easy to see how it got its name.

K'gari is starting to be used more frequently and it is hoped it will eventually follow the path of Uluru, which has now largely replaced Ayers Rock as the central Australian icon's primary name.

Whether you stay for a day, a week or a month, there is plenty to see along Queensland's Fraser Coast, which really is just a hop, skip and a jump from the Sunshine Coast.

IF YOU GO

GETTING THERE:

Noosa Heads is 215km from the Gold Coast, where the 2018 Commonwealth Games are being held from April 4 to 15.

The drive from Noosa Heads to Rainbow Beach takes about one hour along the Great Beach Drive.

It's about a 15-minute drive from Rainbow Beach to the Inskip Point ferry, which then travels across to Fraser Island.

Visitors can also access Fraser Island by flying direct from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

STAYING THERE:

Noosa: Sofitel, 14-16 Hastings St, Noosa Heads. Visit: http://www.sofitelnoosapacificresort.com.au/

Rainbow Beach: Plantation Resort, 1 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach. Visit: http://www.plantationresortatrainbow.com.au/

Fraser Island: Kingfisher Bay Resort. Visit: https://www.kingfisherbay.com/

Hervey Bay: Mantra Hervey Bay, Buccaneer Dr, Hervey Bay. Visit: https://www.mantraherveybay.com.au/

PLAYING THERE:

Kanu Kapers: Kayak the Noosa Everglades, one of only two in the world. Visit: https://www.thecovenoosa.com.au/kanu-kapers/

Equathon: Learn to ride or go for a gallop along Teewah Beach at Noosa North Shore. Visit: https://www.equathon.com/

Rainbow Beach Learn to Surf: Take a one-hour lesson on the beach in front of the surf club. Visit: http://www.rainbowbeachsurfschool.com.au/

Great Beach Drive 4WD Tours: Take a full-day tour from Noosa to Rainbow Beach. Visit: https://www.greatbeachdrive4wdtours.com/

Fraser Experience Tours: See Fraser Island from the comfort of a hummer. Visit: https://fraserexperiencetours.com.au

