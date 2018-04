Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will join Prince Charles on a trip to Vanuatu on Saturday.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla are in Australia for the Commonwealth Games, but will make the side trip to Vanuatu to inspect reconstruction efforts after Tropical Cyclone Pam.

The tour will take in the Port Vila Central Hospital and the Chief's traditional meeting place, Nakamal.

Australia has provided $35 million to Vanuatu to support recovery from the 2015 cyclone.