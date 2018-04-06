Port's Wingard to face Lions in AFL

Port Adelaide dynamo Chad Wingard is a certain starter for the Power against Brisbane.

Port Adelaide's Chad Wingard has overcome a hamstring complete to be selected to face Brisbane.

Wingard has been battling a sore hamstring but coach Ken Hinkley says he will be fine.

"If he was to be sore tomorrow or doesn't quite get through a warm-up that would be the only reason he won't play," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

The Power coach said Wingard had trained well on Thursday, running at high speeds after reporting hamstring soreness late in last week's win against Sydney.

"He went back on and still went at full speed and went at the contest the right way and still got through," Hinkley said.

The Adelaide Oval match will be prized recruit Tom Rockliff's first game against his former team and Hinkley said he would be keen to do well.

"I would imagine that Tommy would be a little bit anxious about tomorrow and how he wants to go about things," Hinkley said.

The ex-Brisbane captain made the high-profile switch to the Power during the off-season and will be looking to improve on last week's nine-disposal effort against the Swans.

"Tom is playing a role for us that we are really comfortable with and we know there is an enormous amount of growth still to come from his own role," Hinkley said.

Port will go in unchanged from the team which beat Sydney but the coach said there was no room for complacency.

"The important part for me is that we have to come out and perform and look the same as we have in the first two round regardless of who we play," Hinkley said.

The Power are blessed with a number of players in strong form in the SANFL, including former Kangaroos ace Lindsay Thomas who kicked six goals last week.

"There is a number of players in really good positions and all our emergencies we named this week could quite easily come in and play," Hinkley said.

The Lions have made one change with Mitch Robinson returning from suspension.

Captain Dayne Beams with play his 150th but the Lions will need to break a five-game losing streak at Adelaide Oval to make it a happy occasion.