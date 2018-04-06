Liddell still valuable, says AGL boss

AGL Energy chief executive Andy Vesey says that while AGL is obligated to consider all offers, the company already has a vision for the future of its ageing coal-fired Liddell power plant.

Andy Vesey says AGL plans to use the Liddell site as a renewable infrastructure hub after 2022.

"AGL is a public company from time to time we will get unsolicited bids and we are duty bound to review them," Mr Vesey said on Friday.

"If they have merit and value for our shareholders and customers we will take them very seriously."

AGL has come under fire from the Turnbull government for its plan to close the NSW Hunter Valley power station in 2022 and refusal to consider selling the asset.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims has also spoken in support of a sale, saying disposal to potential buyers would help consumers and boost competition in the energy sector.

Mr Sims was reported in the Australian newspaper on Friday as saying that AGL had in some cases not given much thought to public interest.

However, Mr Vesey said Liddell is a key part of AGL's portfolio now and into the future.

"We announced in April, 2015 we would close it at the end of its economic life in 2022, from that period until its close it is an extremely valuable piece of our portfolio," he told a CEDA energy forum in Sydney.

Past 2022, AGL plans to utilise the site to provide energy security to the NSW market, he said.

The company has proposed using a mix of battery, gas and renewable energy.

"Our vision is to have (Liddell) as a renewable infrastructure hub, a place you provide other services such as storage capacity," Mr Vesey said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull this week said it was "manifestly in the public interest" that Liddell continue running past 2022.

Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan earlier continued to pressure AGL, telling ABC radio it was "very strange" the company won't consider a sale if investors are interested.

Mr Vesey was reported by Fairfax Media as saying Liddell is not for sale and that interest from energy rival Alinta has so far been limited to a telephone inquiry from CEO Jeff Dimery about a purchase process and a follow-up email.

Mr Vesey said he had replied that "we are not in the process of selling so there is no process''.